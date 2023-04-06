7 free agents the Denver Broncos need before the 2023 NFL Draft
4. Denver Broncos should sign a veteran center
We touched on the offensive line depth already, but the Denver Broncos should seriously consider signing a veteran center, and perhaps even someone who could play center or guard. We already talked about how the team has really no experience at tackle or guard behind the starting unit right now, so bringing in some help at multiple positions with just one player seems like a no-brainer.
Specifically, I would love to see the Denver Broncos bring in one of their own former draft picks in Connor McGovern, a free agent now from the Jets who is still available in the weeks leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. There are actually a number of quality former Denver Broncos linemen surprisingly still available at this stage of the offseason, including Dalton Risner, but McGovern's availability might be even more surprising.
McGovern has proven himself at the NFL level as a fine center or guard, and I think he could easily supplant Lloyd Cushenberry III in the Broncos' lineup right now. Further, let's say the Broncos eventually had an injury at guard to Ben Powers or Quinn Meinerz. They could insert Kyle Fuller at center and kick McGovern over to the guard spot.
If McGovern is not the Broncos' flavor, then what about Pro Bowl center Ben Jones? Why is Ben Jones still sitting out there in free agency? Is he contemplating retirement? Did he have some offseason surgery? Apparently the New York Jets are still hoping to potentially sign him, and they very well could. For the time being, though, he's available and would really solidify the Broncos' offensive line as one of the most improved overall units in the league.