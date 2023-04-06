7 free agents the Denver Broncos need before the 2023 NFL Draft
3. Denver Broncos should sign safety Adrian Amos
Once upon a time, the Denver Broncos were apparently in contention to sign safety Adrian Amos in NFL Free Agency. He ended up getting a big-money deal from the Green Bay Packers in 2019 after spending the first four years of his NFL career in Chicago. Especially considering his connection to Vic Fangio, I think a lot of people thought Amos was bound for Denver in that 2019 free agency group but it wasn't meant to be.
He's spent the last four years with the Packers where he's played well, including the 2022 season in which he set a career-best with 102 total tackles and seven tackles for loss. The Broncos have options at the safety position next to Justin Simmons in Caden Sterns, PJ Locke, or Delarrin Turner-Yell, but there have been rumblings that the team might also be interested in bringing Kareem Jackson back into the fold once again.
If they are considering bringing back Jackson, why not at least consider the option of the younger Adrian Amos? If you want to bring in a veteran safety who attacks the line of scrimmage, Amos is only 29 going on 30 and just like Jackson -- he doesn't miss games. Amos has not missed a single game since the 2017 season. He's got a long history of attacking as a blizer, and might allow the Broncos to keep Sterns in their two-high looks playing as more of a dime linebacker.
It's worth noting that Amos has worked with Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during their time in Green Bay together as well.