7 former Denver Broncos still unsigned after 2024 NFL Draft
6. Frank Clark, EDGE
The whole Frank Clark saga with the Denver Broncos was an embarrassment from the very start. The initial idea of signing Clark struck a very positive chord in Broncos Country. Sign a veteran away from the Chiefs who might be able to help you end the streak against his old team.
Clark has been a productive pass rusher throughout his NFL career, especially in the postseason for the Chiefs. Unfortunately, he came into Denver and was consistently in the headlines for the wrong reasons. He was calling the Broncos and Chiefs a non-rivalry due to Kansas City's dominance. He was playing into the fourth quarter of preseason games. He was missing practiices on a non-excused basis.
Ultimately, Clark's incompetence on the field led to one of the worst defensive performances in Denver Broncos history. When he was let go by Denver, folks were acting like he had escaped from Alcatraz, but it was really the Broncos who escaped Clark, not the other way around. He signed with the Seahawks last season but remains unsigned in 2024.
7. Kareem Jackson, safety
Kareem Jackson hopes to play 15 seasons in the NFL, but it remains to be seen which team will give him the opportunity to play a 15th year.
The Houston Texans were such a good landing spot last year after Jackson was let go by the Denver Broncos. His career was coming full-circle and Jackson was teammates once upon a time with Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans. Perhaps at some point, the Texans will give him the chance to come back, but Jackson has been under the NFL's microscope and labeled a dirty player by many.
It could be difficult for teams to really try and rely on him for anything in 2024, as good as he still is at delivering hits.