7 former Denver Broncos still unsigned after 2024 NFL Draft
4. K'Waun Williams, CB
The market for nickel cornerbacks going on 33 years of age and coming off of a season-ending injury isn't strong.
Who knew?
As much as we loved what K'Waun Williams brought to the table for the Denver Broncos in that memorable 2022 season (we'll always have London), it's not overly shocking to see him still sitting in NFL free agency. Perhaps as we get closer to training camp, Williams will be able to catch on somewhere, but his time in Denver may have been the end of the line.
5. Fabian Moreau, CB
The fact that Fabian Moreau is still unsigned in May when he seemed like an absolute godsend for the Denver Broncos last year should be indicative of just how bad things were at the cornerback position.
To his credit, Moreau did do a good job coming in after the Broncos dealt with injuries to Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis in training camp before Mathis really struggled early last season. Moreau stepped in and raised the floor of the position, but it wasn't good enough to earn him a new deal with any other team up to this point.
He may have to follow a similar path as last season, where he signed with the injury-plagued Broncos during camp.