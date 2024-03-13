7 budget-friendly free agents the Broncos need to sign
Which budget-friendly free agents could still be on the Broncos' radar?
6. Harrison Bryant, TE
The Broncos added Adam Trautman back at the tight end position, but they still might need to make some kind of addition to "raise the floor" of that room. Harrison Bryant has been an underrated player for the Cleveland Browns who offers a little something both as a receiver and blocker.
He's been stuck behind David Njoku, and because of his limited opportunities with the Browns, it looks like Bryant is the type of guy who could really excel with an expanded role. Perhaps the decision to re-sign Adam Trautman takes this option off the board, but how much can the Broncos really rely on Greg Dulcich going forward? Bryant gives them a much better option in the passing game than Trautman, at least in terms of upside.
7. Sheldon Rankins, DL
The Broncos cannot be done adding to the defensive line. The acquisition of Malcolm Roach is exciting, but a veteran like Sheldon Rankins could take this unit to another level in 2024.
The Broncos had the worst run defense in the NFL last season in terms of yards per carry allowed. They didn't have a consistent enough pass rush when just sending four or five guys. Sheldon Rankins could absolutely help in this regard and the Broncos have connections to him considering Sean Payton drafted him in the first round back in 2016.