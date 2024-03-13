7 budget-friendly free agents the Broncos need to sign
Which budget-friendly free agents could still be on the Broncos' radar?
2. Devin White, LB
After losing Josey Jewell to the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos have a hole at the off-ball linebacker position. Although Devin White is coming off of a poor season in Tampa Bay this past year, his regression could be the Broncos' gain.
You're not always going to be able to sign players who are at the top of their game. The Broncos may have to take some risks on players like White, a former top-5 draft choice who has elite athleticism. Why not pick up a talent like this and let the coaching staff cook?
Plus, the Broncos have some ties to the LSU program with VP of player health & performance Beau Lowery having worked at LSU from 2012-2021.
3. CJ Henderson, CB
The Denver Broncos want to add to the cornerback position, and a player like CJ Henderson would be outstanding. Henderson was a first-round player in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's just 25 years old.
Again, just like with Devin White, why would the Broncos not start taking risks on former first-round players who haven't lived up to their billing so far? It's clear that Denver is banking on player development right now, so it would make sense to start bringing in reclamation projects all over the roster.
Henderson has elite athletic traits and size. He could compete for a spot at outside cornerback or slot/dime.