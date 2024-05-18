7 Broncos who are likely entering their final season in 2024
6. Baron Browning/Jonathon Cooper, EDGE
We're all going to be fascinated to see what happens with the Denver Broncos off the edge as of next offseason.
Right now, both Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper (former Ohio State teammates and members of the Broncos' 2021 NFL Draft class) are projected to hit free agency in 2025. Are the Broncos going to be able to keep both guys around? That's not impossible, by any means, but it also feels like the team has been preemptively preparing for one of them to leave.
Nik Bonitto was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and Jonah Elliss was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Broncos have also flirted with the idea of 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders moving back to the edge where he started his college career at Alabama.
For Browning, the formula seems simple -- he's got to stay on the field.
For Cooper, it's going to be all about continual improvement on every down. The Broncos need stability off the edge on early downs and they need someone who can consistently disrupt the quraterback. It feels like both of these guys have the potential to do that but we haven't seen it consistently from either guy.
This will be a critical year, to say the least.