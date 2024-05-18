7 Broncos who are likely entering their final season in 2024
5. Alex Singleton, LB
The Denver Broncos let starting linebacker Josey Jewell walk in 2024 NFL free agency, and they could be poised to do the same with Alex Singleton in the 2025 offseason.
When Singleton signed with the Denver Broncos in 2022, it wasn't exactly the most well-received move. Singleton signed for less than a late-round pick that offseason and wound up starting for the team -- and playing extremely well. He earned a three-year deal from the Broncos last offseason, which obviously runs through the end of the 2025 season.
The Broncos won't be forced to move off of Singleton next offseason, but the linebacker position is an area where they could look to reset a little bit. If Drew Sanders is able to have a breakout campaign for the team in 2024, they could save $6 million by getting out of Singleton's deal.
In all honesty, compared to the rest of the off-ball linebacker market, Singleton at just over $7 million in overall cap commitment next year is not that bad. But if the Broncos are looking to get younger there, he's going to be 32 next season and could be someone the team looks into moving on from. He would probably need to have a pretty bad year in 2024 for that to happen, but his low dead cap number puts him on notice a little bit.