7 Broncos who are likely entering their final season in 2024
4. DJ Jones, DL
The Denver Broncos have struggled to find continuity on the defensive line over the last handful of years, and it's not really for lack of trying.
They hit on the Dre'Mont Jones pick in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he obviously left last year in free agency.
They missed on the McTelvin Agim pick in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
At this stage, we don't know what we're getting from 2022 4th-round pick Eyioma Uwazurike, if anything at all.
The team may need to continue adding players in NFL free agency like they did with DJ Jones back in 2022. As Jones enters his third year in Denver, the final year of his contract with the team, it's easy to see him walking in free agency in 2025 barring a much more impactful year than we've grown accustomed to. The Broncos gave Zach Allen a big-money deal last offseason and they gave pretty decent money to John Franklin-Myers who will be back next year as well.
We need to see more out of Jones this coming season both as a run defender and pass rusher if he's going to be brought back in 2025.