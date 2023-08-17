7 Broncos players whose roster spots are on the line vs. 49ers
- Clarity coming at WR?
- Huge offensive line shuffling?
- One more shot for Albert O.?
2. Delarrin Turner-Yell, safety
The Denver Broncos have a deep room of safeties right now, and we've seen some obvious progression from 2022 fifth-round pick Delarrin Turner-Yell. Turner-Yell made his mark as a rookie on special teams, and he's been impressive in that phase of the game yet again this season. Although it's a small sample size, special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica made a point to single out Turner-Yell as having had a good game against the Cardinals.
He's fighting for his roster life, but the question is -- who is he fighting with?
The Broncos have Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, and Kareem Jackson listed atop the depth chart at this position, followed by PJ Locke and Turner-Yell. With rookie JL Skinner also a factor here, whose spot could Turner-Yell be in line to take? PJ Locke? Kareem Jackson?
The Broncos have not been treating Kareem Jackson like a possible cap casualty. He's out there getting veteran rest days and whatnot. Perhaps PJ Locke's spot is on the line with Turner-Yell's emergence...
3. Luke Wattenberg, offensive line
Who is the Denver Broncos' top backup interior offensive lineman right now? Is it Quinn Bailey? Kyle Fuller? Luke Wattenberg?
Wattenberg had a difficult baptism into the NFL last year with his first matchup coming in relief duty against the Chiefs and Chris Jones, arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the league. He was the Broncos' top center after Lloyd Cushenberry in the preseason game against Arizona and I can't help but wonder if we'll see him there again vs. San Francisco, or perhaps at guard.
Either way, Wattenberg should be a player in focus as the Broncos traded up for him in the 2022 NFL Draft (albeit, in the 5th round).