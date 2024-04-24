6 realistic options for Denver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Which prospects are the most realistic options for Denver in round one of the upcoming NFL Draft?
EDGE Rushers
- Dallas Turner, Alabama:
Dallas Turner could be the best edge rusher in this year's class. Multiple mock drafts have him going to the Falcons at 8 overall or to the Bears at 9 overall, so for me, Turner will not be available at 12th overall. If somehow he falls, he might be the guy. This is a very loaded class of edge rushers, so the Broncos could take one later in the Draft if they decide to go offense in round one.
- Laiatu Latu, UCLA:
If the Broncos want to select a defensive player with the 12th overall pick, edge rusher is the position, but which player would it be, is the big question. If Turner is not there, Laiatu Latu could be the guy. Latu has been compared to Jaelan Phillips.
Latu has had medical problems, but when healthy ... quarterbacks beware. His draft stock has risen in the past couple of days.
- Jared Verse, Florida State:
Verse might be my 'least favorite' out of the big three of edge rushers, but I would not mind selecting him at 12th overall. He is a strong, big, and polished defender who can bolster the Broncos' edge room.
Personally, I would like a quarterback, Bowers, and edge in that order. What is your dream selection for Denver in round one?