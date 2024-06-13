6 former players the Denver Broncos will face during the 2024 NFL Season
Shelby Harris, Cleveland Browns
Shelby Harris is on the Cleveland Browns and was one of the players that went over to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade. Harris was a consistent force for the Broncos defensive line for years, but GM George Paton had to make the tough decision to include Harris in the deal for Wilson.
There is probably a bit of bad blood there, and the Broncos did take down the Cleveland Browns last year in Denver. The two teams will again play in Mile High in 2024.
Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts
Ah yes, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco. This was a failed experiment for part of the 2019 NFL Season. Flacco eventually paved away for then-rookie QB Drew Lock, who led the Broncos to a 4-1 finish on the season. There was absolutely nothing to like about the Joe Flacco era. It was downright pathetic.
Flacco did enjoy a nice late-season run with the Cleveland Browns in 2023, and is now the backup QB for the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos won't likely see Flacco on the field, but he'll be on the sideline.