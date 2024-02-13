6 former first-round picks the Broncos could pursue on offense in 2024
Which former first-round picks could be of interest to the Broncos in free agency?
3. Saquon Barkley, RB
I don't think it's out of the question that we could see the Denver Broncos look to free agency for an upgrade at the running back position in 2024. Javonte Williams was not good in 2023, even when you consider that he was coming off of a major injury.
Perhaps the Broncos will believe that Williams can truly return to his former self after a year of getting his legs back underneath him, but Williams' dip in yardage after contact in 2023 was rather staggering. He was also largely ineffective in the passing game on a per-target basis.
Someone like Saquon Barkley could be a massive addition to Sean Payton's offense in that "joker" role.
4. Josh Jacobs, RB
If you want to pound the rock this coming season, you might not need to look any further than Josh Jacobs. Keep in mind what Sean Payton thinks of this guy...
Sean Payton doesn't care about how anyone thinks free agency should go. This is a guy who gave Taysom Hill, a player without a true position, a contract worth eight figures per season. If you don't think Payton would spend money on the running back position, you're sorely mistaken.
Stealing Josh Jacobs from the Raiders would add an interesting wrinkle to this type of move. Perhaps Payton's little recruiting job over a year ago will pay dividends in 2024 NFL free agency.