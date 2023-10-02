6 Denver Broncos players returning soon could keep team hot
Denver Broncos could be getting some reinforcements at just the right time
5. K'Waun Williams, cornerback
The Denver Broncos' secondary has been victimized throughout the first four weeks of the season. We don't need to use any of the embarrassing numbers to really indicate just how bad it's been, but needless to say, K'Waun Williams coming back will be a godsend.
Williams was one of the Broncos' most underrated players last season and brings a level of physicality and toughness to the slot as well as proficiency in coverage. Having him back in the nickel should be huge when the Broncos have had issues at that position so far this season.
6. Baron Browning, edge
Perhaps the player I'm most excited to see return to the field is linebacker Baron Browning. Browning was expected to be one of the Broncos' top breakout players defensively this season and his absence has been painful.
Browning had surgery on his knee around OTAs, and landed on the PUP to open training camp. He is eligible this week to come off of the PUP, and he was working on the side field as of last week. Working on the side field doesn't necessarily mean anything definitive, but it's much better than a player not doing any physical work at all during practice.
Browning's status was to be reassessed at this time, so hopefully he's ready to come back and bring that big-time speed off the edge. But expectations should be tempered for the time being. It's likely it will take him some time to regain full strength.