6 Denver Broncos players returning soon could keep team hot
3. Frank Clark, pass rusher
I'm not sure how much we want to see Frank Clark out there over guys like Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper at this point.
Bonitto and Cooper have been playing pretty well so far this season with increased opportunities, and I think the Broncos should continue giving them snaps. However, pass rush in the NFL needs to come in waves, and the Broncos need more out of their veterans off the edge. Namely, they need more out of both Frank Clark and Randy Gregory.
Clark has been out with an injury, but he could return against the Jets at the earliest, or against the Chiefs a couple of days later at the latest. One way or another, having him available could be a boost to the pass rush and overall edge play.
4. Greg Dulcich, tight end
Because of the timing of when he was placed on injured reserve, the soonest we can see Greg Dulcich return to the field is in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
But the Broncos might be smashing send on getting him activated as soon as possible with so little impact from the tight end position in recent weeks. Dulcich is the type of player that you undoubtedly create a package of plays for. He will be such a huge addition to the offense if and when he is able to get fully healthy. Hopefully, we see him in Week 6, the Broncos' Thursday night bout in Kansas City.