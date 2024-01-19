6 contracts that are holding Broncos back heading into 2024 season
- WR room is way overpriced
- Right tackle and left tackle positions are expensive
- Of course, the QB thing...
Broncos Wide Receivers- Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick
2024 cap numbers
Sutton: $17.3 million
Patrick: $15.5 million
Jeudy: $12.9 million
The Broncos have way too mcuh money tied up in the wide receiver position. While all teams need a good group at this position, here are some numbers to consider.
The salary cap numbers of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick for 2024 add up to $45.7 million. That is for three players who combined to catch 113 passes this season. For context, there were four players who had more catches than that on their own this season.
While Sutton and Jeudy didn't put up bad numbers, neither of them is worthy of the money they are being paid. But let's start with Patrick.
Patrick has missed the last two seasons in full due to injuries. He's a good player and a fan and locker room favorite, but his salary for 2024 absolutely cannot be justified. Therefore, it should be expected that the team cuts him in order to create a $9.5 million savings towards the cap.
He would then be free to sign anywhere else he would like or he could come back to Denver on a new deal worth quite a bit less.
As for Jeudy, he is the piece the Broncos could get the most return value for in a trade within the wide receiver position as he has the most perceived value. He is set to collect nearly $13 million on his fifth-year option this year and should be considered the top trade candidate that the Broncos have on the roster.
Sutton was the most reliable receiver in Denver this year and he scored 10 touchdowns. Though he has a high cap number, the Broncos will most likely stick with him and continue to reward him for his production.
The Broncos will have some tough decisions to make soon and many of those decisions will likely surround the contracts of these six players.