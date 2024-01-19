6 contracts that are holding Broncos back heading into 2024 season
- WR room is way overpriced
- Right tackle and left tackle positions are expensive
- Of course, the QB thing...
Garett Bolles, OT
Contract: 4-year, $68 million extension ($40 million guaranteed)
2024 cap number: $20 million
This is one of those contracts that the front office will likely take a closer look at this offseason as it will be the final year of Garett Bolles' deal. As a result, the former first-round pick could negotiate a new deal that keeps him with the team and saves some money. If not, the Broncos could be forced to make a tough decision with their left tackle.
Cutting Bolles would carry a $4 million dead cap hit but it would also create $16 million in cap space. Though finding a left tackle is never easy and the Broncos don't have a clear-cut option to replace Bolles right now, that is a huge savings.
Trading him would be another option. Another team with more money to spend could take Bolles on the final year of his deal and then perhaps sign him to an extension of their own.
Bolles has been good for the Broncos and the hope will be that he sticks around and continues to help build this growing offensive line. But his contract will be one of the more interesting ones to keep tabs on in the offseason.