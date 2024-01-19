6 contracts that are holding Broncos back heading into 2024 season
- WR room is way overpriced
- Right tackle and left tackle positions are expensive
- Of course, the QB thing...
Mike McGlinchey, OT
Contract: 5 years, $87.5 million ($52.5 million guaranteed)
2024 cap number: $18.5 million
When the free-agent signing period began this past spring, the Broncos raced to improve the offensive line, landing San Francisco 49ers free-agent offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey early on in the process.
He was given a 5-year, $87.5 million deal and while he was solid as a run blocker, he struggled in pass protection and had numerous penalties called against him this season. It wasn't a good season for a player the team and Broncos Country had high hopes for, particularly for a guy who was once selected in the top 10 of the NFL draft.
The Broncos won't be moving on from McGlinchey and with it being a new contract, there likely won't be a lot of wiggle room in terms of making changes to it. They are just going to have to hope for McGlinchey to play a lot better in 2024. If not, this deal is going to go down as a bad one for the team.