6 Broncos whose stock has fallen ahead of training camp in 2024
5. Riley Dixon, punter
This might be a little bit boring because it's the punter position, but even coming off of a solid first year (back) in Denver, the Broncos don't seem overly thrilled with Riley Dixon. Either that, or the decision to sign former Bears 7th-round pick Trenton Gill to the 90-man roster has more to do with maximizing the new kickoff rules as you need your kickoff specialist to hit the ball into specific "zones".
One way or another, Dixon is the only Broncos specialist who has been given any competition so far this offseason. The Broncos didn't bring in a second kicker to compete with Wil Lutz and there's no second long snapper competing with Mitchell Fraboni. Dixon seems to be on the bubble going into training camp.
6. Sam Mustipher, center
Despite being the only guy in the group with actual starting experience in the NFL, it seems like Sam Mustipher is already on the roster bubble going into training camp.
Throughout the course of OTAs, it sounds like the Broncos mostly rotated Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth at the starting center position, although the media wasn't allowed to watch every practice. At one point, Sean Payton noted that the centers were rotating like the quarterbacks, but from those observing practice, Mustipher seemingly didn't get many reps with the starters.
After a pretty rough stint with the Chicago Bears, Mustipher bounced back in his development as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. It'll be interesting to see if he is truly rotating with the starters once training camp gets rolling later this month.