6 Broncos whose stock has fallen ahead of training camp in 2024
3. Greg Dulcich, tight end
There were rumors that Greg Dulcich could return to the practice field at some point during OTAs, but that never happened. Nor did it happen at mandatory minicamp. Nor do we see him in the "Camp Stiddy" workout photos.
In all honesty, and this will sound brutal, the stock for Greg Dulcich has never been lower. We've barely seen him on the field since his rookie year. He's barely even been on the practice field. The team is hyping up Lucas Krull in a big way. Dulcich will make this roster barring something surprising, but he's got a long way to go toward rehabbing his overall stock.
The Broncos still believe in his abilities, but nobody has any clue about his availability. Dulcich's talent means nothing if he can't stay on the field, and nobody wants these injuries to stop more than Dulcich himself. His situation will be worth monitoring all throughout training camp.
4. The safety position
The loss of Justin Simmons looms large for the Denver Broncos right now. Brandon Jones -- the free agent the Broncos signed to "replace" Simmons in 2024 -- was not available for some of the team's OTAs. Caden Sterns hasn't been on the practice field and remains another major wild card for this defense despite his immense talent and outstanding ball skills.
PJ Locke had a good offseason, but the Broncos really feel like they are just one injury away from certain doom at the safety position.
Every team has to bank on guys staying healthy and very few rosters can sustain injuries, but the Broncos made a bold move to cut and move on from Simmons when there were other ways for them to save salary cap space. These young players have a lot of pressure on them going into training camp and right now, I'm saying their stock overall is down due to Jones and Sterns not being on the field at times throughout OTAs.