6 Broncos players who could be in their last year with the team in 2024
Courtland Sutton, WR
The Denver Broncos sweetened Courtland Sutton's contract for the 2024 NFL Season, and he does have two more years left on his deal, so as of now, he could hit the free agency market in 2025, but the Broncos have seen Sutton's name pop up in trade talks, and with Denver now having two younger WRs who could be a part of their long-term solution, Sutton could be expendable.
Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin are the two notable young guys in the room, and the team also did sign WR Josh Reynolds in free agency on a two-year deal. There could be a time next offseason where Sutton just might not be needed anymore, and I do believe that a lot of this will depend on his own production and if someone like Mims can breakout.
Even if the Broncos were to hang onto Sutton, the need for another wide receiver next offseason could still be there. Being that Courtland Sutton has been at times sought after in a trade by teams in the past, that might come to a boil next offseason, and Denver could end up getting a mid-late round pick for his services.
Garett Bolles, LT
Garett Bolles is entering his age-32 season in the NFL and is in the last year of his deal with the team. With Bolles aging into his 30s, the Broncos may elect to let Bolles hit the open market and try a younger and cheaper option at LT. Even into his 30s, Bolles is still playing quite well, but with the Broncos having Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey on big-time deals, they might see Bolles as the odd-man out.
I am not advocating for this, as Bolles has turn into one of the more reliable tackles in the NFL, but this league is a business, so there could be a very tough decision coming for the two sides next offseason.