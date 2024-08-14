6 Broncos players who could be in their last year with the team in 2024
Alex Singleton, ILB
Alex Singleton is a tackling machine and has two years left on his deal. The Broncos can easily get out of his contract next offseason, and it could be something that they explore. The team let Josey Jewell hit the open market and did sign Cody Barton. Jonas Griffith is the other notable ILB in this room, and I would not be surprised to see Griffith earn the starting spot over Barton.
Anyway, the main issue with the Broncos ILB room is that it's average at best, and Singleton contributes to that. He's not at all special in coverage, and we are increasingly seeing defenses prioritize having a truly elite enforcer at ILB. Denver may want to try and re-do this room next offseason and perhaps try and build it from the ground up with Griffith as one of the foundational pieces.
It would not surprise me to see the Denver Broncos parting ways with Alex Singleton in the 2025 NFL Offseason.
Tim Patrick, WR
Tim Patrick is officially back after missing each of the last two offseasons with season-ending injuries. He tore his ACL and his Achilles, but "Timmy P" seems to be ready to go. However, his return to the Denver Broncos might be short-lived, as he is set to be a free agent next offseason, and with Patrick set to turn 31 during the 2024 NFL Season, the Broncos may elect to let Patrick hit the open market.
They could try to get younger at WR with some other free agency addition or by continuing to draft at the position. I could see Denver keeping Patrick around in 2025 as a veteran leader, but his production in 2024 might not be all that great. It will be interesting to see just how explosive he can be returning from these injuries.
There is a chance that he's simply not as good as he was in 2020 and 2021, so that could lead to the Denver Broncos making the tough decision to let him hit the open market and move onto a different player to take his place.