6 best Denver Broncos fantasy football team names in 2023
Fantasy Football drafts are getting closer (some leagues have already drafted), who does not want to have a cool name on their teams?
4. Judge Jeudy and the Supreme Court - Jerry Jeudy & Courtland Sutton:
This one is a very fun name, but in order to use it, you would need to have both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton in your teams. Or you could separate if you have only one of the two. 'Judge Jeudy' if you have Jerry, and 'The Supreme Court' if you just have Sutton, respectively. People hate going to the court, so having this name will be for your league opponents as if they're going to the court, but make sure that the rest of your team is good so the name would make more sense.
5. Mims with Lemonade - Marvin Mims:
If you are a Pimm's with lemonade fan or an alcoholic drinks fan, why don't you use this name? Marvin Mims was the Broncos' top Draft pick and with Jerry Jeudy's hamstring injury concerns, he might have an increased role. Additionally, Mims can be Russell Wilson's deep-threat wide receiver, so at some point in the season, he could be Fantasy relevant.
6. Dulcich de Leche - Greg Dulcich:
Last but not least, a Greg Dulcich team name! Dulcich has the upside to become a top-tier tight end in the NFL, and 'Dulce de Leche' is a delicious caramel-like syrup let's say, that looks good in Greg Dulcich's name, especially if it is for Fantasy Football reasons.
Which name is your favorite?