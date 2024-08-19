5 winners (and 2 losers) for Broncos in preseason win over Packers
Broncos winner: Tyler Badie, RB
It feels like every other time Tyler Badie touches the ball, it's a touchdown. The guy just has a nose for the end zone.
I'm not sure how the Broncos can justify cutting Badie at this point. He's been the most overlooked guy in this running back stable all offseason, but he's done nothing but make plays -- literally since the first time he touched the ball as a Bronco. You'd love to see the Broncos be able to reward him with a roster spot because he can play, and they've been getting him looks as a kickoff returner as well.
Broncos winner: Tim Patrick, WR
You can't not have Tim Patrick on this list again this week. We had Tim Patrick among our winners in Week 1 of the preseason thanks to him just getting back out there on the field, but this was a monumental game for him.
Patrick got to play in front of the home crowd in Denver again and put on a show. He caught a touchdown pass from Bo Nix and got to hit the crowd with a ferocious Mile High Salute right after:
After season ending ACL and Achilles injuries the past two years, Tim Patrick has become sort of a forgotten man among this Broncos roster. He's got a chance to be a significant contributor this season, but rumors recently started swirling that he could be on the roster bubble, potentially.
I think we can all agree, those rumors are dead after the way Patrick played on Sunday night.