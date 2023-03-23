5 wide receivers the Denver Broncos can replace KJ Hamler with
4. Odell Beckham Jr. or Jarvis Landry
At this point in time, it feels like Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be signing with the New York Jets, so what about his former LSU and Browns teammate Jarvis Landry? Landry played for the Saints last season and while Sean Payton was not there, there are still some direct ties to this Denver Broncos coaching staff, for sure.
It's so fascinating that the Broncos have not been bigger players on Odell Beckham Jr., at least as far as we know. He would check so many boxes for them regardless of his injury history, but that ship may have sailed. At any rate, bringing in someone like Beckham or his former teammate Landry would at least be something to get a little excited about being that these two guys are big-name players who could contribute immediately.
5. Olamide Zaccheaus
Over the last couple of years, I think Olamide Zaccheaus has proven that he can be a pretty reliable deep threat in the league (averages over 13 yards per reception) and give you a nice secondary target in the passing game to turn to a couple of times every week.
He's coming off of a season in which he caught a career-best 40 passes for 533 yards and three touchdowns, and his YAC per reception (4.7) was the highest it's been in his pro career. Over four NFL seasons, he's also only got three career drops. He could be an interesting player to add into the mix with a combination of speed, quickness, good hands, and perhaps just more than meets the eye with his all-around game.