5 wide receivers the Denver Broncos can replace KJ Hamler with
2. DeAndre Carter
I'm sure Denver Broncos fans have a different "DeAndre" on their minds right now, and that's understandable. It would be cool to see DeAndre Hopkins in Denver, but given the cost to acquire him, it's probably more likely we see DeAndre Carter in orange and blue next season.
Carter played last season with the Los Angeles Chargers where new Denver Broncos OC Joe Lombardi was his offensive coordinator. He played the most extensively on offense that he ever has under Lombardi last season and wound up catching a career-high 46 passes with three touchdowns. Over the last two seasons, Carter has six receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown.
He also averaged 11.7 yards per return as a punt returner. Needless to say, Carter -- even heading into his age-30 season -- could provide some value to the Denver Broncos more than just offensively.
3. N'Keal Harry
Obviously N'Keal Harry would not be a one-for-one replacement for KJ Hamler, and that's really not what I'm trying to say with anyone on this list at all. Although some guys might offer more of a speed threat at the position, the Broncos simply need to add at receiver in the worst possible way.
A player like N'Keal Harry could be an interesting one-year flyer type of option. The former first-round pick out of Arizona State (Patriots) played seven games for the Chicago Bears last season and caught just seven passes. He's only 25 years old and although this wouldn't be a groundbreaking addition to the room, I think a young player like Harry could have some interesting upside in Sean Payton's offense, at the very least.