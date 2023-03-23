5 wide receivers the Denver Broncos can replace KJ Hamler with
Denver Broncos WR targets after KJ Hamler injury news
1. DJ Chark
I have suggested the Denver Broncos look into signing a player like DJ Chark for the longest time. I was a fan of it last offseason when Chark was a free agent and signed with the Detroit Lions. I was a fan of the idea of trading for him when the Jaguars were seemingly just dumping players under Urban Meyer. I am once again a fan of adding Chark.
Why?
Chark has a rare combination of size (6-foot-4) and speed (sub-4.4 40-yard dash) at the position, and he uses it well. He made the Pro Bowl in the 2019 season and although injuries and inconsistent QB play have derailed his ability to consistently be a top threat in recent years, but Chark showed that his big-play abilities are still there when he was with Detroit last season. It just so happens that Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton was in Detroit last year as well...
It doesn't make any sense, especially given the recent news regarding KJ Hamler, that the Broncos would let a player like this -- who is still just 26 -- sit there in free agency and let some other team sign him when he could help them win games, and when he so perfectly fits the strengths of Russell Wilson.