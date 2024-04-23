5 wide receiver targets for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft
What receivers could the Denver Broncos target in the draft?
By Jordan Lopez
WR Javon Baker - UCF
In terms of being the next Puka Nacua, Javon Baker could be the next wide receiver to have that type of impact day one with any team he gets drafted by.
Similar traits to Nacua, Baker stands 6'1 and weighs around 200 pounds. He is one of the most well-rounded receivers in this draft class when compared to the other playmakers.
Baker has excellent footwork that meshes well with his release against press coverage. He also has great body control, as he can go and high-point the ball with his strong hands.
Baker ranked in the 99th percentile vs single coverage and 93rd in yards per route run via PFF's grading standards.
What is going to separate Baker to the rest of his peers in the draft is his toughness. One of the main reasons why the comparison to Nacua makes sense is because of Baker's ability and willingness to block. Mix in his competitive toughness with his ability to catch almost every ball thrown his way, Baker can become an instant impact player for Payton and the Broncos.
Personally, Baker needs to be in those new Denver uniforms because that is how great of a player I believe he is.
WR Brenden Rice - USC
Someone who has been rising up draft boards, and rightfully so, has been the son of the greatest wide receivers ever, Brenden Rice.
Rice will be available for the Broncos to draft him on day two and on and it is worth the shot. Standing at 6'2 and weighing a little over 200 pounds, Rice has an underrated arsenal of being a playmaker.
While his change of direction is not the best in this draft class, it is serviceable due to the fact of how intelligent Rice is as a route runner. Being a former track star also helps with his strides in open space, especially as a deep threat.
Rice is another wide receiver that has a toughness to him that allows him to dominate his blocks. His long reach and arms help him with this but the willingness to block as a receiver is a fading art in today's league and Rice has that trait.
Denver can improve in all departments while selecting Rice. The route running is great and the toughness is there. The yards after catch ability can develop a bit under Payton but besides that, he will be a perfect fit in the Mile High.