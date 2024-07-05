5 veteran players who won't make the Broncos' Week 1 roster in 2024
2. Samaje Perine, running back
Samaje Perine is going to be a very interesting player to watch over the remainder of the offseason. He's not only the oldest running back on the team (28, will be 29 in September) but he's also the most expensive with a $4.5 million cap hit this season. It may not seem like much, but the Broncos could save $3 million by cutting Perine (or trading him) before the start of the season, and the rest of the players at this position group could make them inclined to do so.
The Broncos are hopeful for a rebound year from starter Javonte Williams. They have plans to get Jaleel McLaughlin more involved heading into his second season. They also had a third-round grade on rookie Audric Estimé, a big-bodied back who was a yards-after-contact machine at Notre Dame. They also gave a hefty guarantee to UDFA Blake Watson out of Memphis. Tyler Badie is looming on the back end of the roster as well.
It's not difficult to see a path to the team moving on from Perine, as valuable as he was last year as a receiver in two-minute situations.
3. Lil'Jordan Humphrey, wide receiver
One of the benefits Lil'Jordan Humphrey had last year in his pursuit of a roster spot in Denver was the injury to Tim Patrick. Hopefully, he doesn't have that same luxury in 2024.
Humphrey has a decent shot at being the 6th receiver on this team, but it's also not difficult to see other guys taking his roster spot. As solid as Humphrey has been for Sean Payton, he also started off last season on the practice squad and was shuttled up a few times. I could see a similar situation in 2024 with the Broncos keeping someone like Jalen Virgil or Devaughn Vele on the 53-man roster instead.