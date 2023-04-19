5 under the radar trades the Broncos could make in the 2023 NFL Draft
5. Broncos could pursue Patriots EDGE Ronnie Perkins
We've heard plenty throughout the course of this offseason that EDGE could be a position the Broncos target early on in the 2023 NFL Draft. If they're not able to land the guy(s) they want at EDGE, could we see them try to swing a trade for someone like Ronnie Perkins?
Why do we bring up Perkins, specifically?
The former 2021 third-round pick was drafted by the New England Patriots, and came from the Oklahoma Sooners program. At Oklahoma, his position coach was Jamar Cain, who was recently hired by the Denver Broncos as a pass rush coach. Of course, trading for Perkins would reunite him not only with Cain but his former college teammate Nik Bonitto as well.
Part of the reason we also want to look at this option is because Sean Payton has made more trades with the Patriots than any other team throughout his time as an NFL head coach. Of course, Mickey Loomis is the "GM" of the Saints but Sean Payton has final personnel say. The same is true of Payton in Denver with George Paton.
Perkins would be an interesting addition to a Denver Broncos pass rush group which currently has a high ceiling and low-floor kind of vibe. You might be able to get him for a really reasonable price right now given the Patriots just saw the emergence of Josh Uche in 2022.