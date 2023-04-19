5 under the radar trades the Broncos could make in the 2023 NFL Draft
4. Denver Broncos could try and trade for Dolphins OT Austin Jackson
Well, you never really know how to interpret GM-speak before the NFL Draft, but Miami Dolphins former first-round offensive tackle Austin Jackson got hit with an oldie but a goodie at Chris Grier's pre-draft presser:
"The expectation is..."
That's not exactly what you want to hear if you're Austin Jackson, but it also could be the precursor to new beginnings. I don't think the Dolphins are necessarily chomping at the bit to get rid of him but for the right offer, they might just do it.
The line of communication -- we'll continually point out -- is obviously open between the Dolphins and Broncos. George Paton and Chris Grier have a lengthy history together, plus they actually came together last year on the trade involving Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb.
With that being said, could these two sides come together again on a deal and get Austin Jackson to Denver? A lot of people really liked him coming out of the 2020 NFL Draft and the Broncos are unsettled in their future and current depth at that position group.
Trading for Austin Jackson could allow you to go into the offseason program with another option besides Bolles at that position, but also could allow you to move on from Bolles this year or next if you see Jackson as a preferable alternative.