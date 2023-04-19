5 under the radar trades the Broncos could make in the 2023 NFL Draft
3. Broncos could check on the asking price of OT Jalen Mayfield
The Denver Broncos have a few options in this year's draft at the offensive tackle position, there's no doubt about it. But instead of using a mid-round pick on a guy, why not at least consider a young player with potential who could be available in a trade who has already taken his lumps as an NFL player?
That's sort of where I'm going with a player like Jalen Mayfield. Drafted in the third round out of Michigan a couple of years back, it would be interesting if Terry Fontenot (Falcons GM) was already willing to move on from a former (relatively) high draft pick. Fontenot, you'll recall, was with the Saints' organization from 2003-2020 before being hired by the Falcons in 2021. He was under consideration for the Broncos' GM job that year.
At any rate, his connection to the Saints is obviously a significant connection to Sean Payton. Not only that, but Broncos GM George Paton has already done a deal with Fontenot and the Falcons (moving up for Javonte Williams in the 2021 Draft).
It wouldn't shock me if the Falcons were looking to get a pick for Mayfield and the Broncos came calling. He can play tackle or guard so he has some added swing value.