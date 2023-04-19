5 under the radar trades the Broncos could make in the 2023 NFL Draft
2. Broncos could consider trading for Saints TE Adam Trautman
One of the things I've been pondering as of late -- could the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton strike up a deal with the New Orleans Saints and general manager Mickey Loomis? There's obviously a pretty open line of communication there.
The Broncos and Saints have already come together on a blockbuster trade this offseason, sending Payton to Denver in exchange for first- and second-round picks (the second-rounder coming in 2024). With that being said, it wouldn't be surprising if Payton picks up the phone and calls his old pal Mickey and asks for tight end Adam Trautman.
In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Saints moved up in the third round (105th overall) to get Trautman and his career has been solid up to this point. Trautman hasn't been an elite tight end by any means, but he's made meaningful contributions as a receiver and blocker, and his familiarity with Sean Payton's scheme could allow for the Broncos to have a really nice setup at tight end, especially when you include the possibility of drafting someone in this deep class.
Trautman is entering a contract year and the Saints got a breakout season last year from Juwan Johnson. They also have Taysom Hill who plays some there. They could perhaps do a conditional pick swap in 2024 or something to get Trautman to Denver as a glorified free agent acquisition.