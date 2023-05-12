5 top storylines following release of Broncos' 2023 schedule
Broncos still get four primetime games
As bad as the Broncos have been in recent years, specifically last year where they were crammed down the throats of NFL fans in primetime television, there stood a chance that the team wouldn't get as many of those opportunities this season.
But the team still ended up in a primetime TV slot four times this season.
Week 6 AT Kansas City Chiefs- Thursday Night Football
Week 10 AT Buffalo Bills- Monday Night Football
Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings- Sunday Night Football
Week 16 vs. New England Patriots- Sunday Night Football
The Week 15 game against Detroit also stands a chance to be in primetime as the league has it scheduled to be either a Saturday or Sunday game, that is to be determined.
This is good news for the Broncos, unless they are the embarrassment in front of a national audience that they were last year. There is clearly interest in Payton and how he will do in his new role and you have to believe that he is the main reason the Broncos landed these games.