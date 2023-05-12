5 top storylines following release of Broncos' 2023 schedule
Late-season road trip could make or break playoff push
The Broncos will face a difficult three-game road trip in December that could determine whether the team makes the playoffs or not.
These games will be on the road against the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.
The Broncos will need to take care of business against a Texans team that is in complete rebuild mode. They have a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback and though they will have had a chance to put some things together by Week 13, this is a game the Broncos just have to win.
If they are a serious playoff contender come December, they can't drop a game to the Texans.
The Chargers are sandwiched in the middle of this road trip and though it's December, it will be nice in Los Angeles. Though the Broncos have struggled against the AFC West for the last several years, the Chargers are a team they have been competitive against.
Finally, a trip to Ford Field awaits in Week 15. The Lions are expected to be a team on the rise and they could be in the middle of their own playoff push at this stage of the season. This is actually one of the more difficult games on the schedule but it will be a good test for the Broncos.
These three games could wind up being huge.