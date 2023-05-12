5 top storylines following release of Broncos' 2023 schedule
Chiefs games will be tough for the Broncos as they pop up just two weeks apart
Last year, the Broncos didn't have to see the Chiefs before December. This year, they get them much earlier.
The Broncos' struggles against the Chiefs are well documented. They have lost the last 15 games against them. If that is going to change this year, the schedule makers did them no favors.
The Broncos will have to go to Kansas City in Week 6 on a short week for Thursday Night Football. That is a situation in which the road team generally has a tough time but the Broncos have not won in Arrowhead since September 2015.
The Broncos then see the Chiefs again in Week 8, just 17 days later. That could be the day that the streak finally ends as they will be familiar with what to expect having played each other so close together.
That second game will be in Denver.