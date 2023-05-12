5 top storylines following release of Broncos' 2023 schedule
Broncos get an early look at Aaron Rodgers in his new digs
How close was Aaron Rodgers to being with the Broncos last season? We will likely never know, but it seems to be no secret that the team heavily pursued that avenue before trading for Russell Wilson.
The New York Jets were the team that ended up getting a deal done with the Green Bay Packers to land Rodgers and the Broncos will be one of the first teams to see him in his new green jersey when they play in Week 5.
Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but how will he fare with his new squad? How long will it take for him to put it all together in New York? With this being a game in the first portion of the season, it's entirely possible that he will still be figuring some of that out.
If the Broncos can field the defense that they have the last few years and the home crowd shows up for this game, it could be a rough day in Mr. Rodgers' neighborhood.