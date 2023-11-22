5 things Denver Broncos fans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving
There's always something to be thankful for each year, and for us Denver Broncos fans, this year has turned into an encouraging one that can help propel the team back into relevancy. Even during the team's 1-5 start, there was still a lot to be thankful for. But now, after four straight wins, the team truly feels like a playoff contender.
The four-game winning streak has injected new life into the 2023 NFL Season for Denver, and the team now sits just one game out of the seventh and final Wild Card spot in the AFC. With a winnable game coming up in Week 12, the Broncos have a chance to be in great shape for a playoff berth. I think I can speak for a lot of us when I say there's a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
As Broncos fans, what are the top-five things we should be most thankful for?
1. A competent ownership group
The Walton-Penner ownership group has already made a huge mark with the Denver Broncos. The playing surface has been replaced multiple times to promote the best possible field conditions. Rumors began swirling that the team is preparing to change their primary jerseys at some point in the near future, and most recently, the team announced plans for a brand-new training facility to enhance the organization's operation.
This doesn't happen with your regular ownership group. Having this ownership group in place is awesome, especially when there are a plethora of incompetent owners across the NFL, and some that even meddle with the team's roster building. This is a huge part of the Denver Broncos that fans should be thankful for.