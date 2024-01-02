5 things Broncos fans should expect early on in 2024 offseason
- A shakeup in the front office
- Big decisions on two wide receivers
- A major move with a star player?
Trade a star player
The Broncos are going to have to strongly consider getting some of the big-money contracts off of their books. That could include some difficult decisions.
Looking at the way things are set up for next season, there are three contracts that are set up to cost the team big money. Those would be the contracts of Justin Simmons, Garett Bolles and Courtland Sutton. The team could look into trades involving these players.
It's hard to imagine the team dealing Sutton, particularly if it moves Jeudy. But Simmons or Bolles — perhaps both — could be dealt.
Both of those players are two of the better players at their respective positions in the league and the team does not currently have a suitable replacement on the roster for either of them, so it would be a tough choice to make.
But at the end of the day, having that flexibility under the salary cap may be considered more important so it's certainly conceivable that the team chooses to move at least one of these players.
Simmons, the team's defensive leader for several seasons, just turned 30 years old and will be entering his ninth season in the league. Bolles, a first-round pick in 2017, was the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award this season.