5 things Broncos fans should expect early on in 2024 offseason
- A shakeup in the front office
- Big decisions on two wide receivers
- A major move with a star player?
Trade Jerry Jeudy
I know, I have been clamoring for this for the longest time and it's a dead horse I just don't intend to stop beating. Jerry Jeudy just does not fit on this team.
This is a deal that absolutely should have been made at this season's trade deadline and because it wasn't, the compensation in return likely won't be as good. But it still needs to happen.
This move won't be a cost-cutting measure as much as it can be just to get a little extra draft capital for this spring's selection process. The Broncos still have Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims, who showed promise as a rookie. Brandon Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey have also shown flashes this season.
Jeudy is a talented player, but he just hasn't shown it often enough. There have been countless excuses as to why that has been but at the end of the day, it's time to cut the losses.
Jeudy has 52 receptions for 679 yards and just one touchdown this season.