5 things Broncos fans should expect early on in 2024 offseason
- A shakeup in the front office
- Big decisions on two wide receivers
- A major move with a star player?
A definitive decision on Russell Wilson
We know that Wilson has been benched and though it has been described as a performance decision, at least in part, we know that it is mostly financially motivated.
The Broncos simply weren't going to be on the hook for guaranteed money if Wilson were to sustain a serious injury in one of the last two games. As a result, the relationship between the two sides is basically over.
There have been reports that Wilson could stay in Denver but that is almost certainly not going to happen. He will be looking for his next NFL home and the Broncos will be looking for their next quarterback.
What is most likely to happen is that the Broncos will cut Wilson, likely with a post-June 1 designation- which would allow the team to split the NFL record of $85 million in dead cap money across two seasons.
Wilson would then become a free agent, able to sign with any team that he chooses. There could be several teams in the market for one, including the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders, among others.