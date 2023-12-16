5 teams that could try to steal Vance Joseph from the Broncos
Could Vance Joseph be coveted as a head coach?
4. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons might be a great organization for some head coach to swoop in and take over this offseason. Although Arthur Smith is flawed, he's done a pretty good job of making lemonade with some lemons there in Atlanta the last handful of years, and it's only a matter of time before the Falcons actually get a quarterback in the building.
Unfortunately, Smith might not be in Atlanta long enough to see the whole thing through. I think this would be a pretty great landing spot for Vance Joseph as the Falcons have built an impressive lineup of talent on both sides of the ball, and if they get a quarterback, they could jump to 10-11 wins in 2024.
5. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers already have a head coaching vacancy after firing Frank Reich earlier this season, a move that was one of the most shocking of the 2023 NFL season given how much the media praised everything Carolina did this past offseason.
This is a team in need of an overhaul in terms of the roster in a number of areas, but it's also a chance to work with a pretty solid foundation and an owner that is willing to spend big to get back to competing. I wouldn't be shocked if Carolina tabbed a leader like Vance Joseph to come in and right the ship.