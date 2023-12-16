5 teams that could try to steal Vance Joseph from the Broncos
Could Vance Joseph be coveted as a head coach?
2. New Orleans Saints
We're going to have to wait and see if the New Orleans Saints fire Dennis Allen after this season (another former Denver Broncos assistant) but this franchise could be an interesting landing spot for Vance Joseph.
Joseph grew up in Louisiana, so that aspect of it would probably be really intriguing for him, but there's also the obvious tie between the Broncos and Saints right now with Sean Payton as Denver's head coach. Maybe the Saints would look to hire Vance Joseph away from Payton's staff just one year after trading Sean Payton to the Broncos...
3. Chicago Bears
Although the Chicago Bears are worth monitoring right now as a team making a late-season surge, I can't help but think that Matt Eberflus is one of the top coaches on the hot seat as we enter the final four weeks of the 2023 season. This Chicago team has simply not progressed -- as a whole -- the way the organization expected.
Right now, the Bears are in position for the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the trade they made last year with the Carolina Panthers. Joseph would have to have a great plan for his offensive staff, but I think the Bears will be a desirable opening in 2024 if Chicago moves on from Eberflus. Vance Joseph could go to a spot where they have lots of draft capital, salary cap resources, and a decent foundation of talent.