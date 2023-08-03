5 surprise standouts early in Denver Broncos training camp
- Wide receivers stepping up
- Ben DiNucci impressing?
- Former 2nd-round pick showing up
4. Ja'Quan McMillian, cornerback
The Denver Broncos suddenly might have issues figuring out which cornerbacks to keep on their 53-man roster.
Unfortunately, Sean Payton revealed rookie Riley Moss suffered an injury that could keep him out up to four weeks, but the Denver Broncos have some depth at this position. Depending on how long you've been paying attention and following along, Ja'Quan McMillian may or may not be a surprise standout early on in training camp.
McMillian can play inside or outside at nickel or corner, and he's showing out on special teams drills as well. McMillian has added some bulk to his frame this offseason, and in an interview with Cody Roark of Mile High Sports, he noted that he spent all last season preparing for the moment he got when he started the last game of the year against the Chargers.
That preparation obviously paid off as McMillian played a great game vs. the Chargers in which he shold have had a pick-six, ruled incomplete and not overturned.
Entering his second season, McMillian now becomes one of those players who should get a ton of run in the preseason, and at multiple positions. He will look to solidify his standing on the 53-man roster by carrying a good training camp into the first preseason game in Arizona.