5 surprise cut candidates for Broncos ahead of 2023 season
- Veteran Safety in risk not only to lose starting spot in the roster, but also his job?
- A couple of the 2023 free agent signings don't make the team?
2. Kareem Jackson, Safety
Jackson was brought back for a 5th season with the Denver Broncos on a cheap one-year deal. He is a veteran player who is on the verge of losing his spot in the starting defense, as it looks like Caden Sterns will start next to Justin Simmons in 2023.
Kareem played in 99.6 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps in the 2022-23 season, but it is very unlikely that he will be a starter for Denver in 2023. He was brought back knowing that it was going to be more to have a veteran presence in the young safety room. If Sterns can stay healthy during the season, it is very likely that he will be the starting strong safety, as he is younger, more athletic, and more dynamic of a safety than Jackson.
Jackson will enter the season at 35 years old. Football is a sport where age weighs, and do not be surprised if he does not make the team, especially with young guys such as rookie JL Skinner and Delarrin Turner-Yell, who have impressed so far in preseason and in training camp. These are young safeties that can not only be good backups but can be key contributors for special teams, something that KJack might probably not do.
For me, Jackson is a cut candidate for the Broncos, if the two guys previously mentioned (Skinner & Turner-Yell) continue to impress in preseason.