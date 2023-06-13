5 superlatives for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season
By Jon Beare
1. Broncos player who needs to show more
While this Broncos team has a starting roster that, if all going to plan, can get the Broncos back into the playoffs, there are a few players that need to show more this season.
Looking at this roster top to bottom, you can make an argument for a few players to fit the bill, however, one in particular stands out to me. The Broncos should have a solid starting tandem in Randy Gregory and Baron Browning, but this team needs to see more from Nik Bonitto.
Coming in as a second-round selection in last year's draft, Bonitto had little impact on this team defensively a season ago. And while it is fair to point out that there were three players ahead of him in the edge rotation, this season warrants a different situation.
Bonitto needs to have more of an impact as a rotational pass rusher and show better support against the run. It is even more critical that if Bonitto were to be put into a starting role due to injury, he performs and shows a positive step in his play. Otherwise, the Broncos will be searching for answers in a critical position group