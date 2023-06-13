5 superlatives for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season
By Jon Beare
2. Under The Radar Player
This player will look to build off a 2022 campaign that showed some flashes, but ultimately left Broncos fans wanting more.
With his 2022 season derailed by injuries and the struggles of the offense, Greg Dulcich will look to be an all-purpose piece for this year's Broncos. Dulcich showed some serious potential in the games he played with matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers, in particular.
Head coach Sean Payton has had a number of different tight ends roll through his team over the years, and looking at what Payton likes to do offensively, Dulcich could be that pivotal piece that makes Payton's offense pop.
Most recently in OTA's, Payton made reference to tight ends he has been around and how Dulcich factors in. He said, "I'm not saying this young player [will be just like them], but he's got traits that are exciting and today was one of those days where you begin to have a vision." Look for this under-the-radar player when September nears, because he could be the next player Payton is able to make shine.