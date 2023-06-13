5 superlatives for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season
By Jon Beare
4. Most Intriguing New Bronco
I went back and forth between two players who play in the same position group. The Broncos' two high ticket free agent additions in Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers were brought in to provide immediate stability across the offensive line. While both are intriguing, I decided to pick the new offensive guard Ben Powers.
You may be surprised that I didn't pick the player who will look to finally shore up the right tackle position, one that has doomed the Broncos since the days of Orlando Franklin. However, Powers will look to add ever-important stability and with head coach Sean Payton now at the helm, finding good offensive guards is certainly on his list of importance.
Powers provided some engaging play for the Ravens last season and now he finds himself in orange and blue looking to make a similar impact. Powers is a tough, physical mauler in the running game which will fit nicely since we can reasonably say the Broncos will look to pound the rock this season.
Another thing to note in the arrival of Powers is that Sean Payton heavily values offensive guard play. Payton often invested quite a bit in the offensive line during his time in New Orleans. In his scheme, the guard is a very versatile piece in not only his running philosophy but in protecting smaller quarterbacks from A-gap blitzes. Furthermore, if the Broncos want success, they need to protect Russell Wilson.