5 spots on roster where Broncos may need to find a long-term answer
No. 3 wide receiver
In today's pass-happy league, at least three solid wide receivers are a must for every team. That is why the constant talks of trading either Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton are a bit puzzling because the Broncos are not exactly deep past those two players.
Tim Patrick sits as the No. 3 guy on the depth chart but he is coming off a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2022 season and he's nto exactly a long-term solution either way. Behind him, the waters get very murky.
The Broncos have K.J. Hamler, who has missed more games than he's played in during his career, Marquez Callaway, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil.
Callaway, Johnson and Virgil all have upside but getting them into a featured role as the team's No. 3 wide receiver may be a bit much to ask.
The direction of this year's team under Payton certainly seems to be one that is going to be a run-first offense, but Wilson is still going to need to have some dynamic targets in the passing game.
The Broncos currently only have five picks in the draft and likely won't use one of the higher choices on a wide receiver, so finding a long-term solution here could be a revolving door for awhile, but Payton may be comfortable with that.