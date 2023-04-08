5 spots on roster where Broncos may need to find a long-term answer
Center
The center position has to be on this list because Lloyd Cushenberry has brought more questions than answers in his three-year career.
It was surprising that the Broncos chose not to sign a center in free agency and will be going with Cushenberry, at least for the time being. The draft could certainly bring another option.
Last season, Cushenberry was left on injured reserve despite being healthy enough to return to the field. The Broncos played Graham Glasgow at center and he was better than Cushenberry, quite frankly.
But Glasgow was too costly to keep on the roster and the Broncos let him go this offseason.
The team does have other options at center if Cushenberry can't get the job done. Quinn Meinerz and Luke Wattenberg can play the position, but in the case of Meinerz, the team would most likely prefer to keep him at guard.
The team also signed Kyle Fuller this offseason. He spent the past four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks so he will have some familiarity with Russell Wilson, which could be key.
He may be the biggest competition for Cushenberry heading into this season but it's tough to say that either guy is a good long-term option.